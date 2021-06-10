Robert E. "Bob" Mills

September 6, 1928-June 8, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Robert E. "Bob" Mills, 92, of East Moline passed away June 8, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus.

A mass of Christian burial will be 10am Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline with visitation 1 hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.

Robert was born September 6, 1928 in Galesburg, IL the son of Clifford and Myrtle Kaletsch Mills. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Bob married Alice Rose Sherwood September 22, 1951 in Galesburg. She passed away May 24, 2009. Bob worked as a service manager at Culligan and later worked in the shipping department at Eckler's Corvette. He enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children Linda Gates of East Moline, Judith (Mike) Meersman of East Moline, Janet (Randy) Pollner of Moline, IL, Robert (Patsy) Mills Jr. of Moline, Michael (Kelli) Mills of East Moline, John (Kathy) Mills of Greenville, WI, and Carol (John) Zambrano of Silvis; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; brother Gary E. Mills and sister Shirley Glasnovich both of Titusville, FL.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Alice.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Medical Telemetry unit at Genesis, Illini Campus for the wonderful care given to Bob and all of the family.

