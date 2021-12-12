Robert Andrew Ortiz Sr.

June 23, 1954-December 7, 2021

Robert passed away unexpectedly December 7, 2021 at home. He was eldest son of 9 children to Manuel and JoAnn Ortiz.

Family was everything to Bob, he dedicated his life to being close with them. He loved baseball, wrestling, golfing and poker and continued the passion of baseball with his boys. Fan of the Chicago Bears, Cubs and Hawkeyes. Bob worked at Sivyer Steel for 29 years and retired in 2014.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Robby and Troy (Rhiannon)Davenport; grandchildren, Zachery, Brandon, Isabella, Kyleigh and Mason; former spouse and friend, Judy Mesplay; sisters, Nancy (Bruce) Korch, Iowa, Lynn (Buck) Blankenbaker, Arizona, Tracy (Barry) Parsons, Iowa, Wendy Ortiz (Nevada), Cheryl (Mark) Worden, Illinois, Manny (Joan) Ortiz, Illinois; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and JoAnn Ortiz; his son, Christopher (Al); brothers, Jeff and Joe Ortiz; and niece, Dawn Korch.

Forever in our hearts!