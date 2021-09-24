Robert L. Pitford

January 18, 1939-September 22, 2021

Robert L. Pitford, 82, of Coal Valley, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4800 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund or Humanitarian Fund.

Bob was born on January 18, 1939, in South Gate, California, the son of Elmer and Elnora (Blum) Pitford. He was a U.S. Veteran, having served in the Navy. He married Dona Miller on May 2, 1964, in Kahoka, Missouri. She preceded him in death in 2006. He later married Linda Kinney Martin at the Nauvoo Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois in 2008. Bob retired as an electrical engineer from Williams White & Company in 2004. He was active with The Church, having served Missions in Cleveland, Ohio and Salt Lake City. He was a foster father to 32 children. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He farmed with his brother, Rex, liked genealogy research, golf, and was active with the boy scouts.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Brenda Ingold, Wendy Pitford, Jennifer Pitford, Christina Pitford, Alecia (Bob) Pitman, Marla (Steve) Hawkins, Tiffany (Drew) Clarke, Deirdre Crouse, Heather (Dale) Weaver, and Rachael (Tsooane) Molapo; 30 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and brother, Rex (Judy) Pitford of Missouri; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; 2 grandnieces; and 3 grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Isaac Molapo.

