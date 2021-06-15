Robert Lee Randolph

June 3, 1946-June 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Robert Lee Randolph A.K.A. Big Buggs, A.K.A Bobcat Bob A.K.A Junebug, 75, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Rock Island, IL.

Robert was born on June 3, 1946 in Memphis, TN. The only child to Ollie Mae and Robert Lee Randolph I. He was considered a "miracle child", as his parents thought that they couldn't have children. Roberts's parents later moved to East Moline. He attended Rock Island High School. There he excelled in sports including football and basketball. Robert later went to the Job Corp where was trained as an operating engineer. Many of the roads that we travel on in the Quad Cities are those built by him and his colleagues. In 1971 he married Laura Nee Westerfield; and together they raised their 8 children.

Robert was very specific about the things that he enjoyed. He loved music, Cadillacs, Stacey Adams, Westerns, Traveling and nice clothes. He was known to be very sharp dresser. Buggs loved spending time with his family and grandkids. Robert was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Traveling was another hobby he enjoyed in his younger days.

He is survived by his children James Cartez Randolph (Misty), Davenport, Robert Hagen Randolph, Mt. Sterling, IL, Terrance Davis (Kay), Davenport, Lemuel Davis, Davenport, Tyrone Davis (Deshalice), Davenport, Debra Walker (Bill), Davenport, Phyllis Fuller (Tim), Davenport, Ealvin Davis (Kelly), Davenport, Justin Anderson (Jane) and Johnny Taylor, his Sister Dianna "Cookie" Gadsen (Dr David), Powder Springs, GA and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his Wife Laura Randolph, his Parents, Grandparents; Corine and Otha Morrow, and his great-granddaughter Olivia RayeAnn Randolph.

A memorial service will be held at Orrs Mortuary on June 18, 2021. Visitation from 11AM-12PM services to follow at 12PM-1PM.