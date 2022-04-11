Robert (Bob) Schmidt Jr.

January 12, 1948-April 7, 2022

Robert (Bob) Schmidt Jr., 74, of Blue Grass, IA passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Nursing Center Davenport. Visitation will be held 5-7pm Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. The funeral will be held 12:00pm Friday, April 15, 2022 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Please share condolences at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bob was born January 12, 1948 in Davenport, IA to Robert & Lillian (Offerman) Schmidt Sr. He grew up in various farm communities and became a capable handyman. Upon high school graduation he became a mechanic further improving his skill set. On August 22, 1970 he was united in marriage with Rosalie DeCoster in Moline, IL. After 50 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on February 14, 2020. Bob worked at Oscar Mayer for 31 years prior to his retirement in 2006.

As a mechanic, Bob was a much appreciated handyman in the neighborhood. His love for vintage tractors and cars showed in his memberships with 2 Rivers ATV Club, The Quad City Cruisers, and the Hotrod Power Tours he loved to take with Rosalie in his Chevelle. His family was very important to him, especially the grandchildren who he loved to take for tractor rides on his classic 420 John Deere.

Survivors include: 2 sons Robert (Virginia) Schmidt III, Blue Grass, IA and Paul (Jennifer) Schmidt, Bettendorf, IA; daughter Michele (Scott) Rhoades, Durant, IA; grandchildren Tristan (Catie), Rob IV (Emma), Thomas, Abbey, Katie, Kaden, Nick, Emmy, Cooper; great granddaughter Luella; brother Terry Schmidt; sister Nancy Pelo; sister in laws; and several nieces & nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and wife Rosalie.