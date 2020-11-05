Robert Schoemaker

February 6, 1945-November 2, 2020

MOLINE-Robert Schoemaker, 75, of Moline, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care/WellSpire, Silvis.

A private family service will be held at this time. The service will be livestreamed and can be found on Robert's obituary at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Robert was born on February 6, 1945 in Rock Island, the son of Clarence and Mattie (Tiedemann) Schoemaker. He married Joyce Coulter on April 3, 1971, at United Methodist Church, Orion. He worked as a maintenance welder at Farmall and Navistar for 35 years. Bob loved being an outdoorsman and as such loved hunting, boating and fishing. This love helped him create "Whereifish.com." He started Admiral Improvement, Schoe's Catering, and Crippled Alewive Fishing Lure Company. Bob played in 2 bands "Jimmy and the Road Runners" and "The Road Crew."

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; children, Andrea (Brandon Hamilton) Schoemaker, Jeremy Schoemaker; and granddaughters, Juliet and Joslyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Catherine Heald, Kenneth Schoemaker, and Donna Fields.

