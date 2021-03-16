Robert L. Stellrecht

October 14, 1939-March 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-Robert L. Stellrecht, 81, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Bob was surrounded by his loving family as he left his earthy home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7pm at the Runge Mortuary. A Funeral Service will be held and livestreamed on Friday at 10am in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a Masonic service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Camp Courageous, or Hazel Stellrecht Preschool Scholarship at St. Mark. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bob was born October 14, 1939 to Milo and Hazel (Hansen) Stellrecht in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Darleen Stock, on April 9, 1960 in Davenport. Bob worked for over 30 years at ALCOA in Bettendorf, retiring in 1989 as a Unit Supervisor. Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing golf, camping, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church – Davenport, the ALCOA retirees, Davenport Masonic Lodge #37, and the Mohassan Grotto, of which he was a Past Monarch. He was also very active with the Grotto Bingo group and their Mini Bikers parade unit.

He was a former member of Wagon Wheelers and Swinging Squares square dance clubs, the Kaaba Shiners, and the Scottish Rite.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Darleen Stellrecht; children, Pamela (Fred) Spidle, Nancy Rice, Janet (Rick) Martin, and Darryl (Karrie) Stellrecht; sister, Lynn (Dan) Murphy; grandchildren, Melinda, Bobbi Jo, Megan, Ryan (Amanda), Emily, Haylee, Chyanne, Jayda, and Kaleb; great-grandchildren, Kaylei, Aiden, Jordyn, Lucas, and Harper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Brix; and nephew, Kevin Brix.