Robert "Bob" Vize

October 25, 1946-April 15, 2022

BETTENDORF-Robert "Bob" Vize, 75, of Bettendorf, passed away, Friday, April 15, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 pm, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or University of Iowa Children's Hospitals & Clinics. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Bob was born on October 25, 1946 in Davenport, a son of Alfred and Mary (Burdt) Vize.

Bob worked as a tool and die maker, last working for East Moline Metal Products. He enjoyed going out to eat with his sister, the casino and spending time watching drag racing in Cordova, Illinois. Bob had been a member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club for over 40 years. He enjoyed taking numerous trips with his nephew, Chris as his companion. Together they saw Canada, Tennessee, Montana, and countless other states. They also went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1988. His favorite place to visit was Colorado. Bob was the best uncle around and cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to honor his memory include, sister, Mary Soeder; sister in law Carren Vize; nieces and nephews Chris (Kristen) Soeder, Jennifer (Troy) Stimpson, Steve (Jamie) Vize and Greg (Ashleigh) Vize; 10 great nieces and nephews; and family friend Margaret Reinart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Charles Vize and an infant sister.

Tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.