Robert Harold Williams
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Robert Harold Williams

September 16, 1924-March 8, 2021

LONG GROVE-Robert Harold Williams, 96, of Long Grove, died on March 8, 2021, at Genesis Westwing in DeWitt, Iowa.

Bob was born on September 16, 1924, to Fayette and Cleo Fitch Williams in DesMoines, Iowa. He married Mary E. Blazer on September 9, 1944, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2012.

Bob served in the United States Army in World War II and received the Purple Heart in 1945. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College, where he played football, graduating in three years with a Bachelor's degree in education. He earned a Master's degree from the University of Iowa. He started his teaching and coaching career at Iowa Falls High School and moved on to Davenport High School and later, to Davenport West High. Bob also taught social studies at Palmer Junior College. He had great respect for his students and colleagues, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Bob loved Hershey's chocolate, and he took great joy in giving large candy bars to family, friends, acquaintances and complete strangers.

Bob is survived by his children, Ann (Vern) Hill, Stillwater, MN; Jeffrey (Cathy Beltz) Williams, Cincinnati, OH; and Anthony (Mary) Williams, Davenport, IA; his grandchildren, Tyler (Kristin) Williams, Patrick (Kara Kesselring) Williams, Eli Hill, Josiah (Emily) Hill, and his granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Sadowski; great-grandchildren, Simon, Maxwell, Lucy, and Abram Hill, Daniel and Maren Williams, Iris Williams, and Grace, Cleo and Quinn Hill. Bob was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 68 years.

At Bob's request, no services are planned. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Schools Foundation Friends of West High School Scholarship Fund, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Alan Shepard Elementary School in Long Grove, Iowa. Online condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
My sincerest condolences on Mr. Williams's passing. I only knew the story of his generosity via a news report and was sharing it with my students about why I too, love giving them candy. Thank you Bob for making me smile. Thank you for giving me a great example to share about the kindness we can show others through our actions.
Heidi Rodriguez
Other
March 17, 2022
Good evening, my condolences to you the Williams family. I just recently lost my mom and two very close friends of the family. I was looking at a Hershey commercial and realised that I hadn't seen Bob the Hershey man in a long time. I thought that it was because of covid, I thought that kind guy couldn't do thing that gave him joy (stupid covid) I was very surprised and saddened to find out that he had passed. I could tell that he was a very special person. I wasn't surprise to hear that he was a teacher and that he had a heart for people. Take care of yourselves and God bless.
Rob Mac
August 17, 2021
I am so thankful that I called Bob 2 summers ago and asked him if I could drive up from Texas to see him. I saw his Hershey bar give aways on television and could not go without seeing him in person. It was the most worthwhile road trip of my life! He was by far the best athletic coach that I´ve ever had. Bob taught me believing in oneself and hard work pays off. He taught me the great game of handball which I played competitively for years and even won the AirForce championship. I told him that he was one of the biggest influences in my life and he was for sure. As he walked up the stairs to his house in Long Groove as I left, I yelled " I love you Bob"! He looked at me and smiled that Bob Williams classy smile. He was the Greatest and I was blessed to have known him. Pat
Pat Brady
Friend
July 13, 2021
Tony and the entire Williams family. I'm so sorry for your loss. I have so many memories. I am one of the lucky ones that can say I had Mr. Williams as my Sociology Teacher at West HS. I loved his class. He was a teacher that truly cared for his students. I then was able to call Tony my dentist for many years. I always enjoyed my time in dentist chair if you can imagine that but was able to talk to Tony about West HS. Later Mr. Williams called me while I was West HS's Athletic Director wanting to donate money to a student who was a football player and was heading to college. All while not wanting the recognition for doing so. I had to type up the presentation to at least let the audience know who Mr. Williams was and why he wanted to give. What a generous man. He will be missed. He is with God now handing out Hershey Bars. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Williams family.
Al Blocker
March 24, 2021
Deepest sympathies for the loss of your father. I have wonderful memories of Bob as a teacher, coach, and boss while working for the Davenport Parks. Also, have great memories of Tony and Ann. May your memories comfort you at this time.
Ralph Walters
March 23, 2021
I loved when bob came into the meat market and the dollar store giving away his Hershey candy
Teresa bennett
March 23, 2021
We lived next door to Bob and Mary in Long Grove for 20 years. As I told my sister, some folks you meet in life leave a lasting fond memory, and for certain, Bob was one of those. I have often thought how much I would have enjoyed being his student-although I occasionally was during our backyard chats. An honorable man whose memory we cherish.
Dennis and Barb Costello
March 23, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was the favorite of all of my teachers. I so enjoyed his class. It was always interesting and enlightening.
Dorothy Pagels
March 23, 2021
