Robert Harold Williams

September 16, 1924-March 8, 2021

LONG GROVE-Robert Harold Williams, 96, of Long Grove, died on March 8, 2021, at Genesis Westwing in DeWitt, Iowa.

Bob was born on September 16, 1924, to Fayette and Cleo Fitch Williams in DesMoines, Iowa. He married Mary E. Blazer on September 9, 1944, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2012.

Bob served in the United States Army in World War II and received the Purple Heart in 1945. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College, where he played football, graduating in three years with a Bachelor's degree in education. He earned a Master's degree from the University of Iowa. He started his teaching and coaching career at Iowa Falls High School and moved on to Davenport High School and later, to Davenport West High. Bob also taught social studies at Palmer Junior College. He had great respect for his students and colleagues, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Bob loved Hershey's chocolate, and he took great joy in giving large candy bars to family, friends, acquaintances and complete strangers.

Bob is survived by his children, Ann (Vern) Hill, Stillwater, MN; Jeffrey (Cathy Beltz) Williams, Cincinnati, OH; and Anthony (Mary) Williams, Davenport, IA; his grandchildren, Tyler (Kristin) Williams, Patrick (Kara Kesselring) Williams, Eli Hill, Josiah (Emily) Hill, and his granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Sadowski; great-grandchildren, Simon, Maxwell, Lucy, and Abram Hill, Daniel and Maren Williams, Iris Williams, and Grace, Cleo and Quinn Hill. Bob was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 68 years.

At Bob's request, no services are planned. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Schools Foundation Friends of West High School Scholarship Fund, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Alan Shepard Elementary School in Long Grove, Iowa. Online condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.