Rodger H. Hanssen Senior

January 25, 1939-September 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-Rodger H. Hanssen Senior, 82 of Davenport, Iowa passed away on September 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A family led graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on Friday, September 17, 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Rodger was born on January 25, 1939 in Davenport, Iowa to Clarence William and Margaret (Lueders) Hanssen.

Rodger greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors where he loved to go biking, hiking, and fishing. In addition to his outdoor hobbies, Rodger had a special knack for woodworking and craft projects. He was an avid dog lover throughout his life.

Survivors include his children Deb Diedrich (Brandon), Rodger Hanssen (Chrissy), Scott Hanssen (Christine), Mark Hanssen (Missy); sister, Carolynn (Paul) Lenox; grandchildren: Jamie Goodrum (Mike), Brianna Murillo (Tony), Jayson Hanssen (Amanda), Tiffanie Woods (Heath), Andy Hanssen, Rebecca Hanssen, Paige Hanssen, Lauren Hanssen, Cella Hanssen; several great children, and several great great grandchildren.

Rodger is preceded in death by his parents.