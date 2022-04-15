Menu
Rodney L. Giles
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Rodney L. Giles

April 6, 1947-April 13, 2022

Rodney L. Giles, 75, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Care Center Davenport. Cremation will be done with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Rodney was born April 6, 1947 to Leon and Margie (Mardis) Giles in Iowa City, IA. He was united in marriage to Laura Rost on April 13, 1968 in Quincy, IL. Rodney had been employed for 35 years with Titian Wheel prior to retiring in 1995. Rodney enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling with his wife to Branson, MO several times a year.

Survivors include his wife Laura Giles, Davenport; son Heath (Jessica) Giles, Davenport; granddaughter Hannah Giles and twin grandsons Cole and Noah Giles all of Davenport; Brother-in-laws Robert (Cathy) Rost, Edmond (Nancy) Rost, and James (Joanne) Rost; sister-in-law Wilma Wild; and several nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 15, 2022.
