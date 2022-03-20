Menu
Rogbert Warnock
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Rogbert Warnock

December 1, 1926-March 15, 2022

DAVENPORT-Rogbert Warnock, 95, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Crest Care Center Davenport. Cremation will be done with private services and burial at Davenport Memorial Park, per Rogbert's request. Memorials may be made to the Human Society of Scott County. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Rogbert was born December 1, 1926 in St. Louis, MO, where he was adopted by Paul & Elnora Warnock. When Rogbert was a junior in High School he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he & his mother moved to Davenport where he graduated from Davenport High in 1947.

Rogbert was united in marriage to Hazel Wiklund on November 10, 1954 in Rock Island, IL. She preceded him in death in 2016 after 61 wonderful years together. Rogbert had worked for J.I. Case and then National Cash Register Company, from where he retired after 40 years of service.

Rogbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, playing cards and he always liked to say "Great Life, Great wife, Great Kids and Grandkids".

Survivors include children Mona (Jim) Jones, Bettendorf, IA, Sandy (Jeff) Hazen, Norcross, GA, and Angie (Brian) Morel, Bettendorf, IA and grandchildren Dave, Sara, Mike, Jared, Nick, Bret, Zach, and Lexi.

Rogbert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a son Rory Warnock.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Condolences to Rog's friends and family. He will be missed. Hope you remember him well.
Amy Rodriguez-Jensen
Other
March 20, 2022
