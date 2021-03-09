Roger "Bones" Antle

February 10, 1953-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Roger "Bones" Antle, 68, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation beginning one hour prior. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Roger was born February 10, 1953, to Jack and Arlene (Nichols) Antle in Davenport, IA. On July 12, 1975, he married Pamela Cooper in Davenport. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1973. After many years of service he retired from the Rock Island Arsenal as a heat treat & forge shop supervisor.

Roger enjoyed going fishing, camping, auctions, and watching sports. He was an avid fan of "Da' Bears".

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pamela Antle; sons, Ben, Cory (Amanda), and Rick (Anna) Antle; grandchildren: Kelsey, Nick, Brooke, Alex, Isabelle, Abbigail, Natalie, Logan, Tessa, Georgina, and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Zayden and Ezra; along with siblings: Denise (Don) Johnston, Jack (Denise) Antle, Danny (Sharon) Antle, Penny Hahn, Connie (Kevin) Dodds, Kevin Antle, Randy Antle, Candy Kay, David (Tammy) Antle, and Kim Antle; and sister-in-law, Julie Antle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Garry Moore and Scott Antle.