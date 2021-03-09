Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger "Bones" Antle
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Roger "Bones" Antle

February 10, 1953-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Roger "Bones" Antle, 68, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation beginning one hour prior. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Roger was born February 10, 1953, to Jack and Arlene (Nichols) Antle in Davenport, IA. On July 12, 1975, he married Pamela Cooper in Davenport. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1973. After many years of service he retired from the Rock Island Arsenal as a heat treat & forge shop supervisor.

Roger enjoyed going fishing, camping, auctions, and watching sports. He was an avid fan of "Da' Bears".

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pamela Antle; sons, Ben, Cory (Amanda), and Rick (Anna) Antle; grandchildren: Kelsey, Nick, Brooke, Alex, Isabelle, Abbigail, Natalie, Logan, Tessa, Georgina, and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Zayden and Ezra; along with siblings: Denise (Don) Johnston, Jack (Denise) Antle, Danny (Sharon) Antle, Penny Hahn, Connie (Kevin) Dodds, Kevin Antle, Randy Antle, Candy Kay, David (Tammy) Antle, and Kim Antle; and sister-in-law, Julie Antle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Garry Moore and Scott Antle.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Roger's passing. You are in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. All our love, Lonny & Julie.
Lonny & Julie Allchin
March 10, 2021
We both are sorry for your loss. We have known you all for a very long time. Missing you as neighbors.
Edward Saldana
March 9, 2021
Jack, So sorry to read about the passing of your brother. Our deepest sympathy to you, Denise and your family.
Sherri and Larry Klasi
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results