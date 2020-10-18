Roger D. Peterson

December 25, 1937 - October 14, 2020

Roger D. Peterson, 82, of Geneseo, IL died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Geneseo. Memorial service will be held directly following the visitation at 2:00 PM with Reverend Matt Kamprath officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in New Windsor at a later date. Memorials can be made in Rogers name to First Lutheran Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Roger was born on December 25, 1937 of Virgil and Bernice (Larson) Peterson, in rural Mercer county Illinois. After high school graduation, Roger attended Western Illinois University, graduating with a bachelors degree in education and biology. He married Dianne Carson on September 5, 1959 and was a teacher and principal in New Boston, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. After teaching he went on to work for John Deere becoming an executive in Complete Goods, retiring after 26 years in 1992.

In his retirement years he worked for more than 20 of them at Chicago Street Decorating where he greeted and helped so many of the Quad City community. Additionally, he was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church both in New Windsor and Geneseo, IL – serving on numerous councils and boards and as a Sunday school teacher. Hobby-wise, he loved wood-working, golf, primitive antiques and collecting, and exploring be it through travel, new experiences, reading, volunteering, or (his favorite) food and wine.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dianne; daughters Angie (Adrian) Graber and Michelle (Lisa Finch) Woods; and sons, Garth (Beth) Peterson and Erik Peterson; and grandchildren, Chastity (Rick) Sletten, Käjsa (Vern) Wilson, Travis Graber, Nick (Kiley) Graber, and Avery Finch; and three great-grandchildren.

He was a whip-smart, witty, wise, and wonderful man and will be missed by so many.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Gregory.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice Care and very special loving thanks to the Ray and Jean Swanson family for the humor, joy, care, and love that they shared with Roger for nearly 60 years.