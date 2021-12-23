Menu
Roger and Carolyn Haynes
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Roger and Carolyn Haynes

Funeral Services for Roger and Carolyn Haynes, residents of Montpelier, will be 12 Noon Monday, December 27, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. The family will greet friends Monday at the funeral home from 10am until the time of the service. The family requests that masks be worn by all attendees. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituaries for each may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry. I have been Carolyn´s friend for over 60 years. The last time I saw both Carolyn and Roger was at their favourite cafe in Montpelier a couple of years ago. They left our world a better place.
Rosemary Koranda Dreessen
December 27, 2021
We grew up together shared so many fun times, Roger parents we´re neighbors , my mom & dad had lots Of good times with them . So many childhood memories. God Bless his family Rita & Ronnie & so many more :
Linda Mead Shamon
Other
December 23, 2021
Such a nice couple. Had breakfast with them every morning. Prayers to the family.
Les & Pat Buffington
Friend
December 23, 2021
