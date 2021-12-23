Roger and Carolyn Haynes

Funeral Services for Roger and Carolyn Haynes, residents of Montpelier, will be 12 Noon Monday, December 27, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. The family will greet friends Monday at the funeral home from 10am until the time of the service. The family requests that masks be worn by all attendees. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituaries for each may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.