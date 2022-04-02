Roger Lynn Payton Sr.

September 26, 1946-March 25, 2022

Roger Lynn Payton Sr., 75, of Somerville, AL passed away on Friday March 25th, 2022 Roger was born on Sept. 26th, 1946 in Hartford, KY to Elbert and Evelyn Payton.

He is survived by four children; Roger (Angi) Payton Jr. of Maquoketa, IA, Mickey (Dennis) Blake of Eldridge, IA, Bryan (Sarah) Payton of Donahue, IA, and Tracy (Brad) Van Pelt of Noblesville, IN; nine beautiful grandgirls, and one hairy legged grandboy. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Ross Payton.

A private family service will be held for both Roger & Sharon in the Quad Cities at a later date.

www.Peckfuneralhome.com