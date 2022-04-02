Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Lynn Payton Sr.
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
1600 Highway 31
Hartselle, AL

Roger Lynn Payton Sr.

September 26, 1946-March 25, 2022

Roger Lynn Payton Sr., 75, of Somerville, AL passed away on Friday March 25th, 2022 Roger was born on Sept. 26th, 1946 in Hartford, KY to Elbert and Evelyn Payton.

He is survived by four children; Roger (Angi) Payton Jr. of Maquoketa, IA, Mickey (Dennis) Blake of Eldridge, IA, Bryan (Sarah) Payton of Donahue, IA, and Tracy (Brad) Van Pelt of Noblesville, IN; nine beautiful grandgirls, and one hairy legged grandboy. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Ross Payton.

A private family service will be held for both Roger & Sharon in the Quad Cities at a later date.

www.Peckfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.