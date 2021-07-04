Ron Foster

February 18, 1947-June 19, 2021

The first pitch of the softball game of life for Ron Foster was at 5:17 P.M. on February 18th, 1947. Although things were a little rocky in the top of the first, "Bubbles" pitched out of the jam with some help of his parents, Burton and Sylvia Foster. Ron and some of his teammates from Rich East High School in Park Forest, Illinois scattered some hits in the bottom half of the first but no real damage was done on the scoreboard.

In the 2nd inning, Ron added to his roster and brought in sons, Chip (Rachel), Jay, and Ryan. Feeling confident in his addition of a catcher, a middle infielder, and a relief pitcher, Bubbles mowed down the batters three up three down. The boys would continue to play where they were needed in the lineup the rest of the game. Ron would tell you that every hit that these boys hit in that inning and every inning after that was a home run, the boys would tell you the truth. Ron could tell you a great story.

Still feeling the need to spread the joy of softball game of life, Ron would add even more teammates to his roster during the 3rd inning. Many of these teammates wore jerseys with their names on their backs, some chose to remain anonymous. Ron cherished those teammates and he did for the next 41 years. In the bottom of the 3rd, and many times after, those teammates encouraged him to fight off 0 and 2 pitches and "win the battle" when the at bat seemed the toughest, and continue to take those 12 steps to each base.

As the game progressed into the 4th inning, people from all around began to want to participate in the softball game of life with Foster. And he allowed them to play in the game. Some of the players played with him, some of them played against him, and some of them just wanted to be coached by Ron. This was one of Ron's strongest innings because he got to spread his love for softball to all. This strong inning will allow his legacy in softball to leave his impact for years. It was this inning that allowed Ron to volunteer many hours to the Memorial Day Men's Fast-pitch softball tournament, continue the World Tournament and International Softball Congress (ISC) Men's Fast-pitch in the Quad Cities. And it was this inning that would get him inducted into the 2019 class or the Quad City Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

There was discussion amongst the fans that maybe Ron's game was fading in the top of the 5th. But the fans could not have been more wrong. Ron brought into the game, Denise Sullivan. For 21 years, Ron's fiancé, was a loyal teammate and a great friend to all. Denise allowed Ron to put her children, Joe (Brittney) Perez and Elisa Mason in the bottom of the 5th and they came through time and time again with clutch hits for Ron. Denise was taken out of the game on July 14, 2020 to a standing ovation.

The sixth inning was the inning that Ron really was the most excited about his softball game of life. A 3rd generation of softball players to add to the roster! Even though Ron had coached many, many softball athletes in the Quad Cities and had expanded to so many players to other team's rosters, he was so happy and proud to include Sofia and Ben Foster, Kendyl and Stella Edwards, Kaydence Mason and Collin Perez to his team. These new players gave the extra boost to Ron to make it into the seventh inning.

The seventh inning was rough. Life was not going down easy in the top of the seventh. They knocked him around for a few runs but with a smile on his face because he loved the softball game of life, Bubbles pitched threw it all. On Saturday, June 19th, 2021, Ron Foster threw his final pitch of a complete softball game of life.

Did Ron win the game? He never cared about the score. He just always enjoyed the game and he always enjoyed life. Ron will be missed dearly by all.

A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm at his second home, Lindsay Park, 2200 E. 11th Street, Davenport. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to bring their favorite ballpark chair or blanket. The family will visit with those in attendance following the service. Those unable to attend may watch via live-stream by visiting https://vimeo.com/570020260. A recording will be available by clicking the same link later on. Memorials in care of the family who plan to establish a fast-pitch softball tournament in Ron's memory.

Online condolences, memories and expression of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com