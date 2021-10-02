Menu
Ronald Frank Bartscher
Davenport West High School
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Ronald Frank Bartscher

August 1, 1967-September 30, 2021

WALCOTT-Ronald Frank Bartscher, age 54, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walcott Fire Department or Scott County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ronald was born in Davenport, IA on August 1, 1967, the son of Frank and Betty (Moeller) Bartscher. He graduated from Davenport West High School. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1986-1990. He attended Scott Community College, where he earned his Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology in 1992. He also received his Associate of Science in Electronics Engineering in 1995 from Hamilton Technical College.

Ron worked as an Auto Technician for K-Mart and Dahl Ford from 1990-1996. He later worked as a Service Technician for Command Business Systems. In 2001, Ron worked in wastewater treatment for the city of Davenport. In 2020, Ron suffered from an autoimmune disease that left him unable to work. Ron enjoyed playing pool, golf, bowling, tennis, riding his motorcycle and attending motorcycle swap meets with his best friend, Mike Loeffelholz. Most of all, Ron loved spending time with his family and his four cats, Stephie, Brady, Smokey and Amy.

Ron will be dearly missed by three sisters, Debra Stewart of Allen, Texas, Patti (Gary) Hoos of Davenport, Sheryl (Joe) Lang of Coralville; and three nephews, Dustin Stewart, Nathaniel Lang and Jason Lang; and one great nephew, Jasper Stewart.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Brenda Bartscher.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
Here are some photos of Ron In Germany...
Ron was a part of our group in Sembach, Germany. We worked and played together. Those were some fun times. I was not able to track him down after we went our separate ways, so it was good to see he lived a wonderful life.
Johnny "Chappy" Chapman
Military
January 21, 2022
I was his roommate at Sembach Air Base in Germany and am glad to have known Ron in this life, one of the greatest men to have walked beside and could he play pool!
Carlos Studebaker Hernandez
Military
January 20, 2022
So sad to hear of Ron's passing. I would see him on my morning walks when he was still able to work. He always made a point to stop and ask how everyone was doing. He and I drove to high school together and when the roads were bad all I had to do was say hey you mind driving today and it was never a problem. Prayers for his family at the difficult time.
Maria Engler Green
October 8, 2021
I´m thinking of all of you. Ron and I went to school from Walcott through West High and graduated together in 1985. He was always kind to me and soft spoken. I enjoyed seeing him at our last Class Reunion.
Lisa Niemann Knipe
School
October 6, 2021
Ron was a great person and fun to be around. Spent a lot of time with him playing darts and pool. Attended lots of parties for super bowl, Halloween, birthdays and just because. He will be dearly missed.
Becky King
Friend
October 6, 2021
