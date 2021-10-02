Ronald Frank Bartscher

August 1, 1967-September 30, 2021

WALCOTT-Ronald Frank Bartscher, age 54, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walcott Fire Department or Scott County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ronald was born in Davenport, IA on August 1, 1967, the son of Frank and Betty (Moeller) Bartscher. He graduated from Davenport West High School. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1986-1990. He attended Scott Community College, where he earned his Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology in 1992. He also received his Associate of Science in Electronics Engineering in 1995 from Hamilton Technical College.

Ron worked as an Auto Technician for K-Mart and Dahl Ford from 1990-1996. He later worked as a Service Technician for Command Business Systems. In 2001, Ron worked in wastewater treatment for the city of Davenport. In 2020, Ron suffered from an autoimmune disease that left him unable to work. Ron enjoyed playing pool, golf, bowling, tennis, riding his motorcycle and attending motorcycle swap meets with his best friend, Mike Loeffelholz. Most of all, Ron loved spending time with his family and his four cats, Stephie, Brady, Smokey and Amy.

Ron will be dearly missed by three sisters, Debra Stewart of Allen, Texas, Patti (Gary) Hoos of Davenport, Sheryl (Joe) Lang of Coralville; and three nephews, Dustin Stewart, Nathaniel Lang and Jason Lang; and one great nephew, Jasper Stewart.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Brenda Bartscher.