Ronald E. Bradley

October 15, 1951-December 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date for Ronald E. Bradley, 69, a resident of Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded. Ronald passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, surrounded by his family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Ronald Everett Bradley was born October 15, 1951 in Illinois, a son of Everett and Mary (Russell) Bradley. He worked as a laborer and a water supervisor for the Public Works Department in Forks, Washington. Ronald married Flora Jumag July 5, 2000.

Ronald enjoyed fishing, wood working, camping, reading books, watching Flora dance, singing, his beer, and helping give people Christmas rice and sardines. He spent a great deal of time every year in the Philippines.

Those left to honor Ronald's memory include his wife, Flora; children: Tina (Scott) Jepsen, Clinton; Kary (Joe) Maes; Nathan Bradley and Elizabeth (Randy) Reed, all of Davenport; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Steve, Raymond, Rhonda, Johnnie, Annette, Patti, Mark, Rhonda, Donna and Brian; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamara Jean; and brothers, Dennis, Larry and Gary.

