Ronald C. Brick

April 24, 1933-September 28, 2021

DEWITT-Ronald C. Brick, 88, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Ron was born April 24, 1933, to Herbert and Martha (Jeffers) Brick in Clinton, Iowa. After graduating from Grand Mound High School in 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War as a Pipeline Installer. He married Judy Weideman and they had 4 children. They later divorced. Ron farmed for a number of years in the Elvira and Grand Mound areas. He then worked in various manufacturing positions in Davenport, and later retired after more than a decade at Davenport Parks and Recreation. Ron married Doris Geise Moore on July 30, 1990. She preceded him in death August 21, 2003.

Ron was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. He was a member and past commander of the Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238, DeWitt, as well as a member of the Miles American Legion and the DeWitt Noon Lions.

He is survived by his children, Keith Brick of Bettendorf, Juliann (Jim) Dolge of Avondale, Arizona, and Neal (Louise) Brick of Minnesota; grandchildren, Chris Brick, Steven (Haviland) Brick, Ian Dolge and Erik Dolge; great-grandchildren, Makenna, Mariana, Landon, Olivia, Tierney, and Jaxon; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas, his children's mother, Judy Brick Burmeister, siblings Victor and Barbara, and his wife, Doris.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. Burial and military rites following at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com