Ronald P. Buck
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Prophetstown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bosma Gibson Funeral Home
320 Lafayette St
Prophetstown, IL

Ronald P. Buck

January 5, 1942-December 20, 2021

Ronald P. Buck, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Advent Christian Church in Prophetstown, preceded by a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Retired Pastor Andy Ploenzke will be officiating. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. A memorial has been established by the family.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Advent Christian Church
Prophetstown, IL
Dec
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Advent Christian Church
Prophetstown, IL
Bosma Gibson Funeral Home
