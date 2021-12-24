Ronald P. Buck

January 5, 1942-December 20, 2021

Ronald P. Buck, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Advent Christian Church in Prophetstown, preceded by a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Retired Pastor Andy Ploenzke will be officiating. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. A memorial has been established by the family.

