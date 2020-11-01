Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald H. Alpen
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1939
DIED
October 29, 2020

Ronald H. Alpen

October 21, 1939-October 29, 2020

DURANT-Ronald H. Alpen, 81, of Durant, IA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport.

Ron was born in Davenport, IA on October 21, 1939 to Arnold " Arny" and Eva (Daufeldt) Alpen. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 57. Ron married Penny J. Sauls-Piatt on March 24, 2007 in Nashville, TN.

Ron owned and operated Ron Alpen Ford in Durant and West Liberty until his retirement in 2005. Prior to establishing the dealership in 1972, he owned and operated Farmer's Truck Line in Durant and worked at Lujack-Schierbrock in Davenport. He enjoyed working on his cattle ranch in southern Missouri. He loved dancing to Polka and Country music.

He owned a World Champion Quarter horse. Ron served on the Durant Volunteer Fire Department, Durant Development Corp, Durant School Board and was a longtime sponsor of Steve Boley Racing.

He was a member of the Ford Motor Company National Dealer Council, Davenport Elks Lodge #298, I-Club, Quarterback Club, Eastern Iowa Polka Club and a former member of the Durant Jaycees. Ron was a founding member of the Durant Polka Fest and Durant Music Fest.

He was an avid White Sox and Iowa Hawkeye fan. In earlier years, he coached Little League Baseball and Dad's Club Softball and played fast pitch softball. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM at the Durant Community Center. The service will be live streamed on the Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page .

Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Ron is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Penny of Durant; sons: Steve Alpen of West Liberty, Scott (Becky) Alpen of Davenport and Dan (Heather) Alpen of Durant; daughter Nicole (Brad) Ward of Eldridge; step-children: Shane (Missy) Conner of Grand Mound and Amanda (Dave) Baker-Ratliff of Buffalo, IA; 12 grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Linda Potter of Granite City, IL and Vickie (Gary) Cole of Blue Grass and brother-in-law Charles Sauls of Davenport. Ron had a special love and bond with his foreign exchange families from Mexico and Germany. He is also survived by his special lifelong friends, Russ and Janice Weisrock and his fur baby Elly Mae.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Stanley Alpen and infant sister Bonnie Alpen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance or the Durant Education Foundation in his memory.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
19 Entries
Our deepest sympathies and prayers for your family.
Rob and Brenda Miller
October 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss Durant will never be the same very great guy and was so blessed to know him
Christa sloup
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies . Always enjoyed our conversations.
Richard Peek
October 31, 2020
I can hear the POLKA MUSIC--Going on Up in Heaven! And I'm sure they may have a Few Beers Up there also!
My deepest sympathy to Penny n Family--wish I was closer--But you can still feel Me HUG ya!!!
Mary Chrysler
Friend
October 31, 2020
I grew up with the Steve,Scott,Stan and Dan. My heart goes out to you in this moment of grief.
Bob Tisinger
Friend
October 31, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. We loved seeing Ron at dances.
Keith and Susan Myers
October 31, 2020
My deepest condolences to Ron's family. I first met Ron at the races in West Liberty in 1999. I come to find him a good friend and made many new longtime friends in Steve Boley Racing at the time. We always had good conversations after the races and he always gave me a good laugh. Thoughts to his family during this difficult time.
Jack Miles
Friend
October 31, 2020
Condolences to the Alpen family.
Wayne Paper
October 31, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Alpen Family. A good friend, Family, & community man who will be missed by many.
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
October 31, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and the many friends he has touched along the way. May memories help through this difficult time. May you forever dance in heaven, Ron.

Mike and September Carlsten
Mike and September Carlsten
Friend
October 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. May the Lord comfort you and bless you in your time of need. Ron brought a lot of music and laughter to Durant.
Karl & Waynette Rocycki
October 30, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Ron was a good friend to Tom and I.
Sally Grant
Friend
October 30, 2020
Our condolences to the Alpen family. Ron was such a great guy and we always looked forward to running into him on our trips back home. He will be greatly missed.
Ken and Mary Schlapkohl
Friend
October 30, 2020
Gary Bland
October 30, 2020
I haven’t the words to express my sadness. I spent lots of time with Ron while in the Polka Chips - he drove us to our first gigs cause no one was 16 - in addition to performing in support of the Durant Polka Fest! In heaven there is no beer so I’ll have a few for you Ron! Prayers to the Alpen clan.
Gary Bland
Friend
October 30, 2020
Prayers to the family
Melanie Ehlers
Friend
October 30, 2020
Ron, lived across the highway from us till I was 5 years old in Durant. His Dad hauled hogs for me when I was a hog buyer in Bennett. Always a good friend. Prayers to all his family.
Dale309-255-0976 Regennitter
Friend
October 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this sad time. May God give you comfort and peace! Jack and Jean Schinckel
Jack and Jean Schinckel
Friend
October 30, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
October 30, 2020