Ronald H. Alpen

October 21, 1939-October 29, 2020

DURANT-Ronald H. Alpen, 81, of Durant, IA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport.

Ron was born in Davenport, IA on October 21, 1939 to Arnold " Arny" and Eva (Daufeldt) Alpen. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 57. Ron married Penny J. Sauls-Piatt on March 24, 2007 in Nashville, TN.

Ron owned and operated Ron Alpen Ford in Durant and West Liberty until his retirement in 2005. Prior to establishing the dealership in 1972, he owned and operated Farmer's Truck Line in Durant and worked at Lujack-Schierbrock in Davenport. He enjoyed working on his cattle ranch in southern Missouri. He loved dancing to Polka and Country music.

He owned a World Champion Quarter horse. Ron served on the Durant Volunteer Fire Department, Durant Development Corp, Durant School Board and was a longtime sponsor of Steve Boley Racing.

He was a member of the Ford Motor Company National Dealer Council, Davenport Elks Lodge #298, I-Club, Quarterback Club, Eastern Iowa Polka Club and a former member of the Durant Jaycees. Ron was a founding member of the Durant Polka Fest and Durant Music Fest.

He was an avid White Sox and Iowa Hawkeye fan. In earlier years, he coached Little League Baseball and Dad's Club Softball and played fast pitch softball. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM at the Durant Community Center. The service will be live streamed on the Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page .

Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Ron is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Penny of Durant; sons: Steve Alpen of West Liberty, Scott (Becky) Alpen of Davenport and Dan (Heather) Alpen of Durant; daughter Nicole (Brad) Ward of Eldridge; step-children: Shane (Missy) Conner of Grand Mound and Amanda (Dave) Baker-Ratliff of Buffalo, IA; 12 grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Linda Potter of Granite City, IL and Vickie (Gary) Cole of Blue Grass and brother-in-law Charles Sauls of Davenport. Ron had a special love and bond with his foreign exchange families from Mexico and Germany. He is also survived by his special lifelong friends, Russ and Janice Weisrock and his fur baby Elly Mae.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Stanley Alpen and infant sister Bonnie Alpen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance or the Durant Education Foundation in his memory.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.