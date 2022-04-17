Ronald (Ron) Clarence Heeren

July 27, 1934-April 10, 2022

Ronald (Ron) Clarence Heeren, 87 of Palm Coast Florida passed away April 10, 2022. Ron was born July 27, 1934 in Bradenton Florida to Clarence and Florence Heeren (Robinson). Ron graduated from Oneco Florida High School. He married A. Charlene White of Rock Island, Illinois on October 23, 1954 in Monmouth, Illinois. Ron worked as a diesel and bulldozer mechanic and was an accomplished welder. He also Farmed for many years in the Colona, Illinois area, then developed and operated Melodie Meadows Family Campground on the family farm location in Colona. After retiring, Ron and Charlene relocated to Orlando Florida where he was employed by Seaworld and the Disney Corporation. Ron was an accomplished wood worker and master wood carver and was known to whittle countless charactures and themes as well as his wood sign making business. Ron was known for his quick wit and non stop humor and endless story telling. He loved making people laugh. He was also very creative in construction techniques and built his own earth shelter home with many visionary features. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Charlene of 66 years, and his only child Melodie Marie Slayton (Heeren) of Orlando Florida. He is survived by his sister-in-law Irmajean White, Palm Coast Florida; nephew, Montie Eugene White (Holly), Palm Coast Florida; great nephews, Tyler and Curtis White; son- in-law, Jeff Slayton, Orlando, Florida and two step grandchildren, Mark and Andrea Slayton. Cremation arrangements are being made by Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Palm Coast Florida. A celebration and memory of his life will be planned at a future date. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.