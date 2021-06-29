Menu
Ronald Huddleston
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Ronald Huddleston

April 16, 1937-June 26, 2021

BETTENDORF-Ronald Huddleston, 84, of Bettendorf, passed away on June 26, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House . Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021 at St. Peters Episcopal Church, Bettendorf. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be left to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, St. Peters Episcopal Church or Iowa Speech Language Hearing Association (ISHA). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Ron was born on April 16, 1937 in Monument, KS to Samuel and Helen (Cassidy) Huddleston. He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1955-1959 as a Court Martial Reporter. Ronald received an Ed. S Special Education Administration from Central Missouri State University, his M.A and B.A. in Education, Speech Pathology, Audiology from the University of Northern Colorado. He held each elective and several appointed offices in Iowa Speech Language and Hearing Association (ISHA). He edited and published articles for professional journals and was honored by ISHA with their two highest awards, that of Fellow and Honors of the Association. Ron married Denise Holden in 1963, they later divorced. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Rood on October 28, 1978 in Eldridge. Ron was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church. He enjoyed every aspect of golf and was a Denver Broncos fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed running. He enjoyed many special moments with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Jo; children, Sean Huddleston, Ronelle (Chris) Caldwell both of Colorado, David (Kris) Rood, Sarah (Keith) Woodard; grandchildren, Rebecca, Joshua, Vanessa, AbiGayle, Grace and Grant; two great grandchildren, Amir and Nadir; brother, Samuel (Suzanne) Huddleston; sister, Pam (Fred) Drake and one brother in law, Scott McGilvray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peters Episcopal Church
Bettendorf, IA
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Peters Episcopal Church
Bettendorf, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear of Ron's passing. Although I did not know him well, his name I knew well through his work as an SLP and with ISHA. Sympathies to his family and friends.
Kerri Schwemm
July 8, 2021
Larry Johnsen
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, Mary Jo. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Pam & Rich Kobre
June 29, 2021
