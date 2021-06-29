Ronald Huddleston

April 16, 1937-June 26, 2021

BETTENDORF-Ronald Huddleston, 84, of Bettendorf, passed away on June 26, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House . Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021 at St. Peters Episcopal Church, Bettendorf. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be left to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, St. Peters Episcopal Church or Iowa Speech Language Hearing Association (ISHA). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Ron was born on April 16, 1937 in Monument, KS to Samuel and Helen (Cassidy) Huddleston. He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1955-1959 as a Court Martial Reporter. Ronald received an Ed. S Special Education Administration from Central Missouri State University, his M.A and B.A. in Education, Speech Pathology, Audiology from the University of Northern Colorado. He held each elective and several appointed offices in Iowa Speech Language and Hearing Association (ISHA). He edited and published articles for professional journals and was honored by ISHA with their two highest awards, that of Fellow and Honors of the Association. Ron married Denise Holden in 1963, they later divorced. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Rood on October 28, 1978 in Eldridge. Ron was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church. He enjoyed every aspect of golf and was a Denver Broncos fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed running. He enjoyed many special moments with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Jo; children, Sean Huddleston, Ronelle (Chris) Caldwell both of Colorado, David (Kris) Rood, Sarah (Keith) Woodard; grandchildren, Rebecca, Joshua, Vanessa, AbiGayle, Grace and Grant; two great grandchildren, Amir and Nadir; brother, Samuel (Suzanne) Huddleston; sister, Pam (Fred) Drake and one brother in law, Scott McGilvray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.