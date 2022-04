I did not know Rosalee personally, but I do know her daughter Jen. If her mom was anything like Jen, she was a wonderful person and will be beyond missed. Bless Rosalee for all that she had done and accomplished in her life, and bless her legacy for those who continue , for her light will keep on shining through them. My sympathy for the family at this time of loss.

Connie Capper January 2, 2022