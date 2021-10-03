Rose M. Cook

November 27, 1957-September 29, 2021

MOLINE-Rose M. Cook, 63, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A celebration of life gathering will immediately follow visitation Thursday at the Milan American Legion Post 569. A private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Rose was born on November 27, 1957 in Quincy, IL, the daughter of James and Donna (Clark) Nelson. She married Dennis Cook on February 14, 1994 in Nevada. She worked as a bartender/waitress at Bourbons Bar and Grill in Coal Valley. Rose loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid swimmer and dog walker. Rose will be remembered as a loving and caring person, whom was loved by all who knew her.

Rose is survived by her children, Mellisa (Tom) Normoyle, Branden Hayden, and Travis Cook; grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Melanie, Alexa, and Lucas Cook, Carter, Nolan, Eli, and Izzy Hayden, Skylar, Riley, Elie, and Jaxson Normoyle, and Seth Stubblefield; brothers, Rick Drain, James (Dana) Nelson, Russell (Kim) Nelson, and Kurt (Joy) Owens; and her dog, Coco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Cook and her parents.

Online condolences may be left to Rose's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.