Rose M. Cook
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Rose M. Cook

November 27, 1957-September 29, 2021

MOLINE-Rose M. Cook, 63, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A celebration of life gathering will immediately follow visitation Thursday at the Milan American Legion Post 569. A private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Rose was born on November 27, 1957 in Quincy, IL, the daughter of James and Donna (Clark) Nelson. She married Dennis Cook on February 14, 1994 in Nevada. She worked as a bartender/waitress at Bourbons Bar and Grill in Coal Valley. Rose loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid swimmer and dog walker. Rose will be remembered as a loving and caring person, whom was loved by all who knew her.

Rose is survived by her children, Mellisa (Tom) Normoyle, Branden Hayden, and Travis Cook; grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Melanie, Alexa, and Lucas Cook, Carter, Nolan, Eli, and Izzy Hayden, Skylar, Riley, Elie, and Jaxson Normoyle, and Seth Stubblefield; brothers, Rick Drain, James (Dana) Nelson, Russell (Kim) Nelson, and Kurt (Joy) Owens; and her dog, Coco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Cook and her parents.

Online condolences may be left to Rose's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
I will really miss my grandma. I loved her so much and she was the most caring person I knew. She was the best grandmother anyone could have, rest in peace rose.
Elliana Normoyle
Family
October 6, 2021
I do remember my Grandmother very well, she was the best Grandma I could ever ask for. I'm not going to go into detail, because well. I can't.
Carter Hayden
October 6, 2021
We will miss seeing Rose with Coco several mornings a week. She always had such a big smile and a great attitude. She was too young and the news is shocking. Apologies for not attending the services. We are still in isolation due to the virus. All will be thinking about you and your family. She and Dennis are both missed in the neighborhood. Sending prayers and love, Sandy West and family
Sandra West
Friend
October 3, 2021
