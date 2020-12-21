Rose Ada Chandler Galitz

November 9, 1923-December 19, 2020

DEWITT-Rose Ada Chandler Galitz, 97, of DeWitt, Iowa died on December 19, 2020, at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge, Iowa.

Rose was born in her home in DeWitt, Iowa on November 9, 1923, to the late Alfred and Edith (Spence) Chandler. After graduating from DeWitt High School, Rose worked for a short period of time at the Iowa Mutual Insurance Company. On May 2, 1948, she married John Edward Galitz at the United Methodist Church in DeWitt. In 1959 Rose took a job as a secretary in the Central DeWitt School District. She worked for the superintendent in the K-12 building until the high school was built. She remained in the original building and served as a secretary to the junior high principal until 1975. Rose connected to the faculty and students in special ways. It was after her retirement from that position that Rose could be found volunteering and giving to the community. She was an active member of the UCC Congregational Church. She was one of the original Lions' Ladies Crew that served meals to the Noon Lions Club. She planned menus, shopped for the food, prepared the food in advanced, and served the meals. Rose's greatest joy was watching her daughters and grandsons participate in various activities. Family always came first.

Surviving are her daughters Marianne (Kent) Marcek of Bettendorf and Andrea (Hal) Shelton of Calamus; grandsons Joshua (Kristi) Jacobs of Bettendorf and Luke Shelton (Jessica) Shelton of Calamus; great-grandchildren Audrey, Violet, and Evelyn Jacobs and Brent and Caleb Shelton.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John; grandson Matthew Jacobs; son-in-law Philip Jacobs; and siblings John Chandler, Elizabeth Bowstead, Grace Farber, Mary Anderson, Alice Stotesbery, and Edith Gleason; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UCC Congregational Church in DeWitt, First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, and Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus.

A private service for the family will be held at UCC Congregational Church in DeWitt, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

Livestreaming of the private service will be hosted beginning at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com