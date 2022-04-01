Menu
Rose Marie O'Brien

October 21, 1928-March 30, 2022

Rose Marie O'Brien passed from this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 30th, 2022. 

Rose was 93 years old and is preceded in death by her husband Jack Patrick O'Brien, sisters Ruth and Violet and daughter Patty Jo who died at birth.  She is survived by daughters Brenda Sheumaker, Peggy Stebbins, Candy Littig (Harry) and Erin Krummel (David) along with 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was noted for her work as a photographer and as a nanny.  She was a long time member of Harmony Hills Baptist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Rose will be remembered for her friendly smile, hospitality and for her love and devotion to her family and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial is currently pending.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
