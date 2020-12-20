Menu
Rosemary Angel
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Rosemary Angel

January 27, 1937-November 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Rosemary Angel, 83, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with her family by her side. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rosemary was born on January 27, 1937 in the Quad Cities to Fredrich and Florence Acosta. On January 31, 1951; she was united in marriage to Carey Angel, Sr; he preceded her in death. Rosemary was the longest working and favorite waitress at Jim's Rib Haven in Rock Island; retiring after 30+ years. She was a devote Jehovah's Witness and belonged to Kingdom Hall West Congregation in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Carey (Gloria) Angel, Jr. and Angie (Danny) Dorthard; sister Ruth Alta Green; special nephew and caregiver Charles "Chuckie" Woods and caregiver Chassidy Cole; grandchildren Shaleeka Kattookaran and Clifton Angel(mother Maggie Angel); great-grandchildren Markeesha, Demarquez, Anyaé, Amirror, Alon, Faith, and Hope; great-great grandchildren: CoCo, Monka, LeLe, Amari, Payton, and one on the way; stepbrother Delio Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Fred and Marvella, son Michael, and great-granddaughter Alaysia.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rosemary was a wonderful woman who had the gift of making everyone she met feel special. She never met a stranger. Her smile was contagious and it caused you to smile as well. Rib Haven was so popular because of their number one employee, Rosemary. Your family was blessed to have Rosemary because she was so loving and kind and loved her family. Be encouraged by your memories of Rosemary because she was one of a kind.
Debbie Teague
December 21, 2020
