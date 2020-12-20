Rosemary Angel

January 27, 1937-November 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Rosemary Angel, 83, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with her family by her side. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rosemary was born on January 27, 1937 in the Quad Cities to Fredrich and Florence Acosta. On January 31, 1951; she was united in marriage to Carey Angel, Sr; he preceded her in death. Rosemary was the longest working and favorite waitress at Jim's Rib Haven in Rock Island; retiring after 30+ years. She was a devote Jehovah's Witness and belonged to Kingdom Hall West Congregation in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Carey (Gloria) Angel, Jr. and Angie (Danny) Dorthard; sister Ruth Alta Green; special nephew and caregiver Charles "Chuckie" Woods and caregiver Chassidy Cole; grandchildren Shaleeka Kattookaran and Clifton Angel(mother Maggie Angel); great-grandchildren Markeesha, Demarquez, Anyaé, Amirror, Alon, Faith, and Hope; great-great grandchildren: CoCo, Monka, LeLe, Amari, Payton, and one on the way; stepbrother Delio Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Fred and Marvella, son Michael, and great-granddaughter Alaysia.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com