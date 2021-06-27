Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemary Irwin

Rosemary Irwin

August 28, 1924-June 21, 2021

Rosemary Irwin of Austin, Texas, died June 21, 2021. She was born August 28, 1924 to Rose E. (Self) and Dennis K. McCarthy in Springfield, Illinois. Rosemary attended Springfield Community College where she met W. Kenneth Irwin. She married him December 28, 1950 in Springfield, Illinois.

Rosemary Irwin was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; son John; sister Nancy McCarthy; brothers Dennis (Marian "Skip") and Frederick McCarthy.

Those left to honor Rosemary are children, Kathleen Kiley (John, deceased); Nancy Schroeder (Michael); Guy Irwin; Jane Warren (Kendall); Julie Irwin; Rene Kerr (Larry); sister-in-law Leora McCarthy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister in spirit MaryEllen Evans.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing.
KCaldwell
Other
July 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results