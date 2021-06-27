Rosemary Irwin

August 28, 1924-June 21, 2021

Rosemary Irwin of Austin, Texas, died June 21, 2021. She was born August 28, 1924 to Rose E. (Self) and Dennis K. McCarthy in Springfield, Illinois. Rosemary attended Springfield Community College where she met W. Kenneth Irwin. She married him December 28, 1950 in Springfield, Illinois.

Rosemary Irwin was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; son John; sister Nancy McCarthy; brothers Dennis (Marian "Skip") and Frederick McCarthy.

Those left to honor Rosemary are children, Kathleen Kiley (John, deceased); Nancy Schroeder (Michael); Guy Irwin; Jane Warren (Kendall); Julie Irwin; Rene Kerr (Larry); sister-in-law Leora McCarthy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister in spirit MaryEllen Evans.