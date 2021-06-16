Ross E. Lippincott

September 21, 1958-June 13, 2021

Ross Passed Sunday June 13th at Genesis East. Ross was born to Gail and Ross Lippincott Sr. He Lived in Davenport Iowa with his life partner Tammy Johnston for 19 years. He is survived by his Brother Phil Moore of Quincy and sister Cynthia Brunier of Minnesota and his children Kristopher Lippincott of Davenport and Lindsey Lippincott of Cedar Rapids. Ross also has three stepdaughters Lisa (Steven) Martin of Missouri, Casey Johnston of Monmouth and Chelsey Johnston of Davenport and ten grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Gail Lippincott his father Ross Lippincott and brother Michael Moore.