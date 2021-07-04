Roy Dean Goodrich

August 16, 1941-June 28, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Roy Dean Goodrich, 79, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary at 12:00 P.M., with Visitation one hour prior to the service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Roy was born on August 16, 1941 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Orville and Anna Goodrich. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Randolph, retiring as a lieutenant. Later in life he had many tales to share. On September 13, 1969, he married Virginia "Ginny" Ruefer. They went on to enjoy 52 years of marriage. Roy retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after working as a contract specialist for 25 years.

He enjoyed having breakfast with his many buddies at different local spots. Roy liked traveling, nature, the Green Bay Packers, growing up with his brothers on the family farm, birds, and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Stephanie Goodrich-Cadieux; son-in-law, Patrick Cadieux; grandchildren, Cassie, Alexis, Sabrina, and William; brothers, Orville (Joann) Goodrich and Jerry (Joanne) Goodrich; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, David Goodrich.