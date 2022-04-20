Ruben Charles Robinson

May 3, 1947-April 10, 2022

Ruben Charles Robinson, 75, departed life at Genesis East, Davenport, April 10, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Ruben was born May 3, 1947 in Dayton, Al.

He leaves two sons, Charles Jones (BB) and Nicholas Gails, Davenport; the love of his life Willie Ann Jones, Davenport; one sister, Mary (Tommie) Essex, Demopolis, Alabama; Aunt Henrietta Parker, Alabama; host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

