Rudolph C. "Rudy" Werderman

March 3, 1938-April 20, 2022

LECLAIRE-Rudolph C. "Rudy" Werderman, 84, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2002 at Our Savior Presbyterian Church of Argo where he was loyal and longtime member. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Presbyterian Church or the Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

He was born in Clinton, Iowa on March 3, 1938, the son of Rudolph and Ethel (Hugunin) Werderman Sr. On November 7, 1958, he was united in marriage to Marie D. Sidlinger in LeClaire.

Rudy retired from Swan Engineering on March 1, 2001. He had also been employed at several area machine shops, and at Alcoa and Caterpillar.

He served as a church elder and taught Sunday School for many years.

Rudy loved stock car racing and owned, built and raced stock cars in the Quad-City area for 40 years.Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marie; his daughter, Julie (Randy) Christner of LeClaire; his son Jeffrey Werderman of Waterloo, Iowa; his grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Christner and Chase Werderman; his great-granddaughters, Harper and Kinsley Christner; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don and Carol Sidlinger of LeClaire and Mary and Lynn Tittsworth of Maryville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

