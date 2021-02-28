Russell Lee Roberts

February 7, 1937-February 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-If you never met Russ Roberts, here's all you need to know:

He once walked into his local 7-11 and noticed that the cashier, with whom he'd chatted during previous visits, was teary-eyed. "What's wrong?" he asked. She was behind in property taxes and in danger of losing her house. "How much is due?" Three thousand dollars. Though not a wealthy man, Russ had three thousand dollars. He told her he'd loan it to her to pay off the debt. She could then repay him, in small amounts, for as long as it took. He did; and eventually, gradually, she did.

Even if you do know Russ Roberts, you've probably never heard that story. Russ employed his generosity quietly.

Sadly, Russell Lee Roberts, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Russ was born February 7, 1937, in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Charles and Anna Mae (Hulett) Roberts.

He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in civil engineering. He was President of Repco, Inc., a firm he founded in 1965.

Russ prized education and served as a Trustee of St. Katharine's/St. Mark's School (now Rivermont Collegiate) in Bettendorf, Iowa.

He married Beverly (Schmitt) Litvin in 1968. They divorced in 1995.

Like his father, Russ was not only an engineer but an artist, naturally gifted in cartooning and hand-lettering. It was not uncommon for family and friends to receive custom-drawn cards from him for birthdays and holidays.

Russ loved the outdoors. Whether traveling to Canada or Minnesota to fish, driving to the edge of a field at dusk to watch deer, or strolling along the river to feed ducks, nature brought him great pleasure.

Another favorite pastime was watching televised basketball with his brother Ron, who lived in Metamora, Illinois, and, sadly, passed away in September, 2020. They tuned in together remotely – each in their own homes – laughing and carrying on by telephone. After Ron was gone, Russ confessed he still had the urge to call him every time a game came on.

Throughout the solitude of the pandemic, Russ enjoyed challenging himself with Sudoko, forgoing the 'easy,' 'medium,' and 'hard' puzzles for those designated 'evil.'

Russ is survived by his son, Matt Roberts of Portland, Maine, and two stepsons, Craig (Cheryl) Litvin of Satellite Beach, Florida, and Tim (Tiina Seppalainen) Litvin of Santa Cruz, California. Also surviving are one sister, Bobbie Benshoof, of San Diego, California; four step-grandchildren, Kimberly (Doug) Ayres, Nick Litvin, Olivia (Sean) Devlin, and Laurel Begley; two step-great-grandchildren, Sydney and Kali Ayres; two nieces, Cathie (Bill) Dorsett and Cyndy (David) Egan; one nephew, Steve (Susie) Roberts; a sister-in-law, Betty Roberts; and her sons Paul (Tammy) Petri and Dan (Martha) Petri. Also surviving is his companion of 25 years, Colette Erikson, and her family, who were like family to Russ.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722 or rivermontcollegiate.org. Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.