Ruth C. Christensen

September 24, 1937-September 19, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Ruth C. Christensen, 83, of East Moline passed away September 19, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 10am Friday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse-Operation Christmas Child.

Ruth was born September 24, 1937 in Moline, IL the daughter of Charles and Edna (Allee) Perry. She graduated from United Township High School in 1955 before attending Omaha Baptist Bible Institute. She married Dale E. Christensen December 21, 1957 in Silvis, IL. He passed away October 20, 1999.

Ruth was a homemaker, served many years in various ministries at her church, volunteered for many years with Samaritans Purse (Operation Christmas Child), but most of all she enjoyed being a mom, grandma, and great grandma.

Survivors include her children Steven (Kristene) Christensen, Coal Valley, Carol (Brent) Allmendinger, East Moline, Leah Christensen, Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren Andrew, Tyler, Cara, Bryan (Megan), Megan (Hugo), Ian, Katie, Ben, and great grandchildren Sophia Ruth, and Annie (on the way).

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Roy Perry.

The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Rock Island for taking such good care of their mom and grandma. Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com