Ruth Pearson

April, 1927-September 3, 2021

IOWA CITY-Ruth Pearson, age 94 of Iowa City formerly of Bettendorf died Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Crestview Care Center in West Branch.

Ruth Husa was born April of 1927, in Iowa City the daughter of John and Gertrude (Moorehead) Husa. She attended schools in Iowa City graduating from City High School in 1945. That summer she went to Washington DC worked as a typist for the Quartermaster General, returning to Iowa City in the fall to pursue her college degree at the State University of Iowa, where she graduated in 1949. Here she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She also worked briefly in President Hancher's office in the Old Capital.

Ruth married Duane R. Pearson July 1, 1950, in Iowa City. Ruth and Duane were longtime residents of Bettendorf, Iowa, where they attended St. James Lutheran Church, made many wonderful friends, and raised two children. They spent their retirement years in Chandler, Arizona. There they enjoyed playing golf and bridge with friends and were members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Ruth and Duane later moved to Iowa City to be close to family.

Ruth was an accomplished pianist, a devoted Lutheran, a loving wife, and the best mother. Ruth enjoyed music, playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and reading books - especially mysteries. She loved her friends and family and kept in touch by calling and sending cards. She always kept a lovely, welcoming home for family and friends. Ruth had a beautiful smile and a generous, kind, loving spirit.

Ruth is survived by son, Mark Pearson (Natalia Nurskaia); daughter, Amy Pearson; granddaughter, Helen Northway, grandson, Ben Pearson, step grandsons, Patrick Poelvoorde and Andrew Poelvoorde, and nieces, Stephanie Myers, Melanie Barrett and Michelle Patton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Duane in 2012.

No services will be held at this time due to concerns about COVID-19. Private family interment services will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.