Ruth Alice Potter
April 16, 1938-December 16, 2021
Ruth Alice Potter, 83, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Cornerstone Church at 925 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion, with Pastor Matt Proctor officiating. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche, Iowa to follow at 2 p.m. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Ruth Alice was born on April 16, 1938, in Troupsburg, New York, the daughter of John and Mary (Walden) Potter. After graduating from Mt. Ayr High School, Ruth Alice obtained her bachelor's degree from Sioux Falls College before earning her master's degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa. Ruth Alice taught at high schools in Clinton, Iowa, Portland, Maine, and Camanche, Iowa before retiring from United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois. She was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Moline, Illinois. Ruth Alice will be greatly missed by her former students and all who knew and loved her.
Ruth Alice is survived and lovingly remembered by her siblings Maurice (Pat) Potter of Royal Oak, Michigan, Philip Potter of Iowa City, Iowa, and Rebecca (David) Bell of Marion, Iowa; seven nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; older sister, Mary Lee; younger brother, Royce Potter; one niece, Lori Lynn Potter; and sisters-in-law, Jean Potter and Linda Potter.
A memorial fund in Ruth Alice's name has been established.
Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.