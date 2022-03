Ruth Myrtle True

March 24, 2022

Ruth Myrtle True, passed away at 4 am on March 24, 2022 at Park Vista Senior Living in East Moline, IL.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 -2:00p.m.

To view full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net