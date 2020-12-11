Ruth Ann Lass Van Meter

October 17, 1930-December 9, 2020

DEWITT-Ruth Ann Lass Van Meter, 90, of DeWitt, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt, following complications from Covid-19.

Ruth Ann Wells was born October 17, 1930, to James and Francis (Fish) Wells in DeWitt, Iowa. She graduated from DeWitt High School 1948. Ruth married Eugene Lass on May 29, 1949, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Ruth was a homemaker, raising four sons, and later held multiple positions at Iowa Mutual Insurance, retiring as an executive secretary after 25 years. Following retirement, she spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, until 2012. Eugene preceded her in death in 2004. She later married Carvel Van Meter, who preceded her in death in 2011.

She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, where she served as both choir director and organist, and was a member of the Professional Secretaries Association. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

She is survived by sons, Dean R. Lass, Ridgecrest, California, Richard P. and Kathleen Lass, Oceano, California, Jim O. and Linda Drew-Lass, DeWitt; five grandchildren, Michelle Turner, Ryan Lass, Chelsey Lass, Garrett Lass and Keegan Lass; three great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Joan Lass; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas, sister Jeanne (Ralph) Brooks, and brothers-in-law, Ronald Lass, and Arlan (Betty) Lass.

A private family graveside service will be held, at Elmwood cemetery, DeWitt, the Rev. Eric Obermann officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the DeWitt Referral Center, or the DeWitt Hospital Foundation with a designation to Fieldstone of DeWitt.

