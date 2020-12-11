Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Ann Lass VanMeter
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Ruth Ann Lass Van Meter

October 17, 1930-December 9, 2020

DEWITT-Ruth Ann Lass Van Meter, 90, of DeWitt, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt, following complications from Covid-19.

Ruth Ann Wells was born October 17, 1930, to James and Francis (Fish) Wells in DeWitt, Iowa. She graduated from DeWitt High School 1948. Ruth married Eugene Lass on May 29, 1949, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Ruth was a homemaker, raising four sons, and later held multiple positions at Iowa Mutual Insurance, retiring as an executive secretary after 25 years. Following retirement, she spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, until 2012. Eugene preceded her in death in 2004. She later married Carvel Van Meter, who preceded her in death in 2011.

She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, where she served as both choir director and organist, and was a member of the Professional Secretaries Association. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

She is survived by sons, Dean R. Lass, Ridgecrest, California, Richard P. and Kathleen Lass, Oceano, California, Jim O. and Linda Drew-Lass, DeWitt; five grandchildren, Michelle Turner, Ryan Lass, Chelsey Lass, Garrett Lass and Keegan Lass; three great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Joan Lass; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas, sister Jeanne (Ralph) Brooks, and brothers-in-law, Ronald Lass, and Arlan (Betty) Lass.

A private family graveside service will be held, at Elmwood cemetery, DeWitt, the Rev. Eric Obermann officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the DeWitt Referral Center, or the DeWitt Hospital Foundation with a designation to Fieldstone of DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.