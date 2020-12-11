Ryan E. Paxton

November 26, 2019-December 7, 2020

Ryan E. Paxton was born November 26, 2019 at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, and was given the precious gift of a new heart on August 20th. He passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020.

Ryan experienced so much in his short life, yet brought such immense joy to many with his infectious smile and charismatic personality. He loved music which brought calm when his big sister Peyton or his music therapist played her guitar and sang to him. Ryan danced with his therapists during therapy sessions bringing laughter and joy to all. He loved to people watch and the nurses would put him at the nurse's station where his contagious smile would invite passersby to stop and talk to him. He liked to help the staff by being a part of rounds, holding the stethoscope, watching his ECHO's, always watching everyone. He also loved helping Mommy read books, loved playing with his wind chimes, and found great comfort in his wubba nub puppy or bear paci on difficult days.

Those left to honor his memory are his mother, Lisa Howard-Paxton of Eldridge; his father, Eric Paxton of Blue Grass; sister, Peyton Paxton of Eldridge; maternal grandparents, Dave and Linda Howard of Eldridge; paternal grandparents Stan and LuAnn Paxton of Park View; maternal great-grandmothers, Betty Ellsworth and Patricia Buchmeyer; paternal great-grandmothers, Maxine Fulton and Mary Paxton; aunts, Jennifer (Chris) Toohey, and their children, McKinley, Aubrey, and Riley of Long Grove, Jenny (Christopher) Green, and their children, Addison, Emma, Aubree, and Evelyn; and uncle, Aaron (Misty) Nolan, and their children, Isla and Bear, all of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great-grandfathers, Ron Buchmeyer, LeRoy Howard, James Carney, Stuart Ellsworth, Phil Paxton, and Don Fulton.

Private family services will be at Park View Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Mt. Joy Cemetery. Services will be live streamed at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and may be viewed by visiting Park View Lutheran Church on Facebook. Memorials may be directed to Help-A-Heart (www.help-a-heart.org), Ronald McDonald House Charities (www.rmhc.org), or to The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital (www.uichildrens.org). Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Ryan's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.