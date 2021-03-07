Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Joy Jones
ABOUT
Rock Island High School

Sally Joy Jones

September 6, 1956-February 28, 2021

On Sunday, February 28th, 2021, Sally Joy Jones, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 64. Sally was born on September 6th, 1956 in Hutchinson, KS to David and Carol Peterson. She received her diploma from Rock Island High School in 1974. On April 17th, 1976, she married Martin Dean Jones. They raised four sons, Joshua, Christopher, Andrew and Luke. She spent the majority of her life as part of the Quad Cities community. Sally had a passion for riding her bike, including riding it everyday through snow, rain and heat, for over 10 years, to complete a goal she had set for herself. She loved to spend time with her family, read the bible and attend Edgewood Baptist Church. She also liked completing crosswords, and loved to laugh while enjoying her favorite sitcoms and gameshows. She was a very loving and nuturing mother, who raised her kids to be hard working, moral and strong individuals. She was a very kind, compassionate and generous soul, who truly loved to help others in need. Sally is survived by her husband Marty, her four children, Joshua, Christopher (Amanda), Andrew and Luke (Nikki), her grandchildren, Ian, Simon, Felix and Will, her sister, Christine, her brother, Jody, and several cousins, nieces and nephews, who all loved her. She will be sorely missed.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry for your loss, Marty! Sending lots of love to you and your family!
Rebbie Carlson
March 8, 2021
We will miss this sweet lady! She always had a smile and a positive attitude. She was determined and hard working. I always admired her commitment to her cycling. She and Marty raised four great sons. God bless her and her family.
Catherine Bailey
March 7, 2021
Marty and family, You have our deepest condolences. What a beautiful obituary. She was truly a beautiful wife, mother, and person. The world feels a loss, but heaven has gained a beautiful soul.
James and Barbara Checolinski
March 7, 2021
I am sending hugs and prayers to the family.
Cindy Dywiak
March 7, 2021
Sally was an awesome woman! I haven't seen her in years but I'll always remember. She had a beautiful bubbly personality always a smile and kind word. She adored and loved my cousin Marty, an earthly angel, that was enough for me. I will miss her. She is fortunate to be with our Heavenly Father and many of our loved ones that have proceeded her. She is truly an angel now! All my prayers and love to her family!
Chris Rettenmaier
March 7, 2021
Oh my dear friend, we had drifted apart through the years. But my heart hurts to hear you are gone from this earth.. Walk with Jesus and we will see each other again. Marty and boys, I am so very sorry. She was truly one of a kind.
Lisa Pittard
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for Marty and family
Steve Hansen
March 7, 2021
We will miss Sally. Great woman of love and faith.
Rick and Beth McReynolds
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results