Sally Joy Jones

September 6, 1956-February 28, 2021

On Sunday, February 28th, 2021, Sally Joy Jones, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 64. Sally was born on September 6th, 1956 in Hutchinson, KS to David and Carol Peterson. She received her diploma from Rock Island High School in 1974. On April 17th, 1976, she married Martin Dean Jones. They raised four sons, Joshua, Christopher, Andrew and Luke. She spent the majority of her life as part of the Quad Cities community. Sally had a passion for riding her bike, including riding it everyday through snow, rain and heat, for over 10 years, to complete a goal she had set for herself. She loved to spend time with her family, read the bible and attend Edgewood Baptist Church. She also liked completing crosswords, and loved to laugh while enjoying her favorite sitcoms and gameshows. She was a very loving and nuturing mother, who raised her kids to be hard working, moral and strong individuals. She was a very kind, compassionate and generous soul, who truly loved to help others in need. Sally is survived by her husband Marty, her four children, Joshua, Christopher (Amanda), Andrew and Luke (Nikki), her grandchildren, Ian, Simon, Felix and Will, her sister, Christine, her brother, Jody, and several cousins, nieces and nephews, who all loved her. She will be sorely missed.