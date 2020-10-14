Menu
Samuel P. McCann
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Samuel P. McCann

September 17, 1936-October 8, 2020

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Samuel P. McCann passed away peacefully surrounded by family and is survived by his wife Detella and their four children. Samuel served as a respected educator within the Rock Island/Milan School District #41 for 27+ years, as a math+science teacher and football coach. He was also a key Contract Negotiator for the Rock Island Education Association.

The family is so thankful and desires special recognition of the tender care of Amber Ridge Memory Care and Genesis Hospice Care.

Samuel earned his Master of Science degree from Western Illinois University and Bachelor of Science from Tougaloo College, a HBCU institution. He also served as a former Polemarch for the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Rock Island Chapter and an active member of several other community- based organizations.

In lieu of flowers. the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the National Alzheimer's Association or the Martin Luther King Center of Rock Island Illinois. There will be no public funeral service. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left to Samuel's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
