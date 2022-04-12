Sandi Rae Wagner

May 21, 1942-March 27, 2022

Sandi Rae Wagner, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, AZ.

She was born May 21, 1942, and was a graduate of Moline Senior High School. She married Wayne Wagner of DeWitt, Iowa August 31, 1990, and they have enjoyed residing in Arizona for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise Bendle, and brother Doug. Sandi is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter Kim, sons Scott and C.J., and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.