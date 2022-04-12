Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandi Rae Wagner

Sandi Rae Wagner

May 21, 1942-March 27, 2022

Sandi Rae Wagner, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, AZ.

She was born May 21, 1942, and was a graduate of Moline Senior High School. She married Wayne Wagner of DeWitt, Iowa August 31, 1990, and they have enjoyed residing in Arizona for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise Bendle, and brother Doug. Sandi is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter Kim, sons Scott and C.J., and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.