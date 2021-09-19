Sandra Kay Hachmann

August 26, 1941-September 16, 2021

BETTENDORF-Sandra Kay Hachmann, 80, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Sandra was born August 26, 1941.

She married James Hachmann in 1963; he preceded her in death on October 27, 2020. She had worked as a receptionist for ENT Associates for many years.

Survivors include her sons, Mark (Traci Badtram), Davenport and Michael, Walcott. Her parents and a brother, Harold preceded her in death.