Sandra "Sandy" Hartung

July 22, 1937-December 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sandra "Sandy" Hartung, 83, of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The service will be livestreamed by visiting Sandy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held 10 until 11a.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced.

Sandra K. Rasmussen was born July 22, 1937 in Bettendorf, a daughter of James S. and Sibylla M. (Pohlmann) Rasmussen. She was united in marriage to George M. Hartung on July 2, 1960. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2006 after 46 years of marriage.

Sandy retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 25 years of service.

Sandy's life revolved around her family; she adored being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking Sunday meals for her family and baking especially ranger cookies and butterscotch crisps. She also enjoyed playing cards and travelled extensively with George all over the country to see their kids and took many wonderful trips overseas. Sandy was lovingly referred to as "NorthPark Sandy" for her love of shopping! She was a sweet, kind, and generous soul and will be missed by all who knew her.

Sandy was a former member of St. Ann's Parish in Long Grove, Our Lady of Victory Parish and St. Anthony's Parish in Davenport as well as many of their ladies circles.

Sandy is survived by her children: Beth (Aaron) Touchstone, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Debi Lashbrooks, Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Bill (Julie) Hartung, Bolingbrook, Illinois; grandchildren Rachel (David Fihn) Touchstone, Trent (Madison Bock) Touchstone, Tyler Touchstone, Shannon Godfrey, Will and Haley Hartung, and a brother, George "Tim" (Sue) Rasmussen, Davenport.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donnie Lashbrooks, her parents, and a sister, Nancy (Erv) Voelkner.