Sandra "Sandy" Hartung
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Sandra "Sandy" Hartung

July 22, 1937-December 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sandra "Sandy" Hartung, 83, of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The service will be livestreamed by visiting Sandy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held 10 until 11a.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced.

Sandra K. Rasmussen was born July 22, 1937 in Bettendorf, a daughter of James S. and Sibylla M. (Pohlmann) Rasmussen. She was united in marriage to George M. Hartung on July 2, 1960. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2006 after 46 years of marriage.

Sandy retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 25 years of service.

Sandy's life revolved around her family; she adored being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking Sunday meals for her family and baking especially ranger cookies and butterscotch crisps. She also enjoyed playing cards and travelled extensively with George all over the country to see their kids and took many wonderful trips overseas. Sandy was lovingly referred to as "NorthPark Sandy" for her love of shopping! She was a sweet, kind, and generous soul and will be missed by all who knew her.

Sandy was a former member of St. Ann's Parish in Long Grove, Our Lady of Victory Parish and St. Anthony's Parish in Davenport as well as many of their ladies circles.

Sandy is survived by her children: Beth (Aaron) Touchstone, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Debi Lashbrooks, Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Bill (Julie) Hartung, Bolingbrook, Illinois; grandchildren Rachel (David Fihn) Touchstone, Trent (Madison Bock) Touchstone, Tyler Touchstone, Shannon Godfrey, Will and Haley Hartung, and a brother, George "Tim" (Sue) Rasmussen, Davenport.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donnie Lashbrooks, her parents, and a sister, Nancy (Erv) Voelkner.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the sweetest gals I’ve ever known our ICA class of 55 will miss her. Sympathy to the family. Planned on coming till snow.will stream it
Sally Marriott
Classmate
December 12, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy and Love. I always loved visiting with both of your parents.
Pat Arp
December 10, 2020
My sympathy to Sandy's family. I enjoyed many great times with the Hartung family and our SAS events. Your mom was a great hostess for many events. Your parents would stop on their way to see Debbie or on their way home after I moved to Indiana. We had great visits. You were blessed with caring, loving parents. The good times were so memorable. Cherish the memories. May Sandy rest in peace .
cathy bloom
December 10, 2020
