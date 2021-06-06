Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge

October 4, 1940-December 8, 2020

BETTENDORF-Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge, 80, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday June 17th, 2021 at the Duck Creek Park Lodge 3300 E. Locust St. in Davenport, Iowa from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM with Sandy's favorite food being served, tacos and enchiladas. Please join family and friends to commemorate her life and share a meal.

Sandy was born on October 4, 1940 to Bill and Margaret Motley in Washington, Iowa. Sandy was raised in Davenport where she married Anthony Teshak; they raised a family of six children. When living in Springfield, Ohio Sandy met Michael Wooldridge and they married in Davenport, Iowa. They shared the common interest of enjoying family and antique collecting. Sandy worked as an insurance biller for over 20 years and enjoyed her colleagues in every office she worked in. Sandy was a bubbly and vivacious woman who loved to be around people and went out of her way to help when she could. She was an active volunteer with the Bettendorf Police Department and truly enjoyed her service to the department. Sandy was also an avid quilter and loved spending time with her friends in the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild as well as meeting up with friends for her weekly Yoga classes. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Anderson, Lorie Teshak-Johnson, Penny (Donald) Fullarton, Tony (Joyce) Teshak, Tim (Tony) Teshak-Verdon, and Ted Teshak; grandchildren Vaitari, Breanna, and Cody; great-grandson Niko; and sibling Greg (Kathi) Motley. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike and her parents, her brother Steve (Candi) Motley recently passed.