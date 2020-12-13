Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge

October 4, 1940-December 8, 2020

Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge, 80, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no services at this time.

Sandy was born on October 4, 1940 to Bill and Margaret Motley in Washington, Iowa. Sandy was raised in Davenport where she married Anthony Teshak, they raised a family of six children. When living in Springfield, Ohio Sandy met Michael Wooldridge and they married in Davenport, Iowa surrounded by friends and family. Sandy worked as an insurance biller for over 20 years, her co-workers became family to her. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Sandy was a bubbly and vivacious woman who loved to be around people and went out of her way to help when she could. She was an active volunteer with the Bettendorf Police Department and took many of the Officers there under her wing. Sandy was also an avid quilter and loved spending time with her friends in the Mississippi Valley Quilter's Guild.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Anderson, Lorie Teshak, Penny (Donald) Fullarton, Tony (Joyce) Teshak, Tim (Tony) Teshak-Verdon, and Ted Teshak; grandchildren Vaitari, Breanna, and Cody; great-grandson Niko; and siblings Steve (Candi) Motley and Greg (Kathi) Motley. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike and her parents.