Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge

October 4, 1940-December 8, 2020

Sandra "Sandy" Wooldridge, 80, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no services at this time.

Sandy was born on October 4, 1940 to Bill and Margaret Motley in Washington, Iowa. Sandy was raised in Davenport where she married Anthony Teshak, they raised a family of six children. When living in Springfield, Ohio Sandy met Michael Wooldridge and they married in Davenport, Iowa surrounded by friends and family. Sandy worked as an insurance biller for over 20 years, her co-workers became family to her. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Sandy was a bubbly and vivacious woman who loved to be around people and went out of her way to help when she could. She was an active volunteer with the Bettendorf Police Department and took many of the Officers there under her wing. Sandy was also an avid quilter and loved spending time with her friends in the Mississippi Valley Quilter's Guild.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Anderson, Lorie Teshak, Penny (Donald) Fullarton, Tony (Joyce) Teshak, Tim (Tony) Teshak-Verdon, and Ted Teshak; grandchildren Vaitari, Breanna, and Cody; great-grandson Niko; and siblings Steve (Candi) Motley and Greg (Kathi) Motley. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike and her parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
She had such a great smile and was so kind. She was also known in our office for the wonderful bread she would make for us. She will be truly missed
Paulette Jimenez Ong
December 13, 2020
Sandy was beautiful inside and out! We have so many wonderful Davenport Ave. memories. My sympathies to her family.
Bette Hauber
December 13, 2020
Sandy was such a precious, vivacious woman with such a huge heart. I absolutely adored her and will miss her dearly.
Lisa Eveleth
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry to see that Sandy has passed. I have so many great memories with her. We met at the gym doing fitness classes. We were all a pretty tight group for many years. She was such a strong lady, and could easily hang with all of the younger people in class. She was a genuine person; funny, caring and compassionate. Her smile would light up the aerobics room. Sending you all hugs and prayers.
Amber Cottrell
December 13, 2020
