Sandy Schumacher
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Sandy Schumacher

January 15,1957-December 31, 2021

Sandy Schumacher, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 31, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In celebration of her 23 years of sobriety, memorials may be made to the family via Nancy McMahon to be donated to a charity that assists those seeking to achieve sobriety. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Sandy was born January 15,1957 to Marlin and Jeanette (Rohwer) Spies. On December 29,1973 she was united in marriage to Timothy Schumacher. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage. Sandy loved children and spent 25 years caring for them at her in-home daycare setting.

On November 16,1998 her journey of sobriety began. Sandy's faith and living by the principles of "trust God, clean house, help others" brought her numerous friendships to grow herself and be of service.

Those left to cherish her memory include children, Jennifer (Matthew) Young, Dan (Jenny) Schumacher and Rob (Kristin) Schumacher; grandchildren: Carson Barry, Nickolas Barry, Payton Young, Addison Schumacher, Liam Schumacher, Kennedy Schumacher and Ally Schumacher; great-grandchild, Sebastian Barry; ex-husband, Tim Schumacher; sister, Nancy (Ron) McMahon; and brother, Rick (Diana) Spies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Voss.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jan
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You touch so many lives and I'm happy to call you my friend, as you join the many that before us, rest in peace my friend - until me meet again -
DEBBIE KAUFFMAN
January 6, 2022
You´re passing is a great loss to us all. Rest In Peace
Billy Carter
January 6, 2022
Eternal rest grant upon our sister in Christ , Sandy. Let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the soul of all the Faithful Departed, Through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace. Amen
Terry Holst
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss Nancy...I know it has been a rough road but never easy to let them go. Hugs to you all!!! Dee
Delores Flathers
January 5, 2022
I remember Sandy while growing up. Her dad was our square dance caller and she was I understand sometimes come to the dances. Sorry for her families loss. Prayers to family. David Bousselot 1 Acoma Circle Cherokee Village. Arkansas 480 229 9279
David Bousselot
Friend
January 5, 2022
