Sandy Schumacher

January 15,1957-December 31, 2021

Sandy Schumacher, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 31, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In celebration of her 23 years of sobriety, memorials may be made to the family via Nancy McMahon to be donated to a charity that assists those seeking to achieve sobriety. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Sandy was born January 15,1957 to Marlin and Jeanette (Rohwer) Spies. On December 29,1973 she was united in marriage to Timothy Schumacher. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage. Sandy loved children and spent 25 years caring for them at her in-home daycare setting.

On November 16,1998 her journey of sobriety began. Sandy's faith and living by the principles of "trust God, clean house, help others" brought her numerous friendships to grow herself and be of service.

Those left to cherish her memory include children, Jennifer (Matthew) Young, Dan (Jenny) Schumacher and Rob (Kristin) Schumacher; grandchildren: Carson Barry, Nickolas Barry, Payton Young, Addison Schumacher, Liam Schumacher, Kennedy Schumacher and Ally Schumacher; great-grandchild, Sebastian Barry; ex-husband, Tim Schumacher; sister, Nancy (Ron) McMahon; and brother, Rick (Diana) Spies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Voss.