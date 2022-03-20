Dr. Sarah J. Mesick

June 10, 1959-March 18, 2022

BETTENDORF-Dr. Sarah J. Mesick, 62, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Sarah was born on June 10, 1959 in Davenport, IA to Edward and Patricia (McCall) Mesick. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1977. She went on to earn a degree from The University of Iowa and Palmer College of Chiropractic. She owned and operated Mesick Chiropractic in Davenport. She received an achievement award from Iowa Chiropractic Society for helping advocate and support chiropractic education. Sarah was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She loved playing euchre and having family get togethers, where she prepared all of the meals. She deeply loved her family.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and Patricia; siblings, Chuck (Sheila) Mesick, Jeff (Stephanie) Mesick, Martha Shafer, Tim (Gloria) Mesick and Becky Mesick; nieces, Jen, Lauren and Stella; nephews, Preston, Spencer, Patrick and Ross; great nieces and nephews, Ben, Will, Eden, Emerson, Elijah, Roi, Giovanni, Liam and Ursula.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dr. Roi Shafer.