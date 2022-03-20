Menu
Dr. Sarah J. Mesick
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Dr. Sarah J. Mesick

June 10, 1959-March 18, 2022

BETTENDORF-Dr. Sarah J. Mesick, 62, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Sarah was born on June 10, 1959 in Davenport, IA to Edward and Patricia (McCall) Mesick. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1977. She went on to earn a degree from The University of Iowa and Palmer College of Chiropractic. She owned and operated Mesick Chiropractic in Davenport. She received an achievement award from Iowa Chiropractic Society for helping advocate and support chiropractic education. Sarah was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She loved playing euchre and having family get togethers, where she prepared all of the meals. She deeply loved her family.

She is survived by her parents, Edward and Patricia; siblings, Chuck (Sheila) Mesick, Jeff (Stephanie) Mesick, Martha Shafer, Tim (Gloria) Mesick and Becky Mesick; nieces, Jen, Lauren and Stella; nephews, Preston, Spencer, Patrick and Ross; great nieces and nephews, Ben, Will, Eden, Emerson, Elijah, Roi, Giovanni, Liam and Ursula.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dr. Roi Shafer.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences and lots of love to the Mesick family. Aside from being a great chiropractor, Dr. Sarah was such a wonderful person and good human being. Treated us like family!
Ron & Andrea Fox
Friend
March 23, 2022
So sorry for your loss Ed and Pat and family. Love you, Linda
Linda Utter (Bill and Frances Mesick's Daughter)
Family
March 22, 2022
In loving memories of a wonderful person, Sarah will be missed. I will always miss her and remember her, what a great friend she was and a great chiropractor.
Sherry Nagle
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dr. Sarah was a wonderful person, and she made us feel very welcome when we was our Chiropractor. Always full of life and always had a big smile.
The Hardy Family
March 22, 2022
Mr &Mrs Mesick It has been a while since I´ve seen you but just wanted you to know I´m sorry for your loss My thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family at this difficult time
Robin Korth
March 20, 2022
Ed and Patricia, I am sooooo very sorry for your daughter and your entire family. May you find peace soon.
Barbara Carter from Bitco
March 20, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Sarah's passing. We have fond memories of her when we lived on Fairhaven Road in Davenport. Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Ron and Kathy Schwitzer
Friend
March 20, 2022
